TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish security forces neutralise 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Turkish Defence Ministry announces that the terrorists, who were found preparing an attack in the Operation Olive Branch area, have been 'neutralised' by Turkish soldiers.
Turkish security forces neutralise 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
“We continue to strongly respond to the attack attempted by PKK/YPG terrorists who seek to disturb the peace and security,” the ministry said on X. / Photo: AA
December 20, 2023

Turkish security forces "neutralised" four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said.

The ministry said on Wednesday that the Turkish soldiers "neutralised" the terrorists who were found to be preparing an attack in the Operation Olive Branch area.

“We continue to strongly respond to the attack attempted by PKK/YPG terrorists who seek to disturb the peace and security,” the ministry said on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us