Turkish President Erdogan, Egyptian counterpart Sisi discuss Gaza massacre
"President Erdogan stated that it is important for Muslim countries to continue efforts initiated to ensure a permanent ceasefire in unity," says Turkish Communications Directorate.
Erdogan also "expressed his hope for the new term to be beneficial for Türkiye-Egypt relations". / Photo: AA Archive
December 20, 2023

Muslim nations must continue their united efforts for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi in a phone call.

During the call on Wednesday, the two leaders discussed Israel's aggression against occupied Palestinian territories, as well as efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

"During the meeting, President Erdogan stated that it is important for Muslim countries to continue efforts initiated to ensure a permanent ceasefire in unity," the statement read.

It also noted that the Turkish president conveyed his good wishes to Sisi, who was reelected as president of Egypt in last week’s election.

Erdogan also "expressed his hope for the new term to be beneficial for Türkiye-Egypt relations," the statement added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an October 7 attack by Hamas, killing at least 19,667 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 52,586 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.

