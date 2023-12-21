WORLD
The UK government is under increasing local and international pressure to abandon its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda with critics saying the policy is a human rights violation.But the government is trying to push it through – and if successful – the plan could allow the deportation of tens of thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda.Britain has signed a new deal with the East African country after the UK Supreme Court annulled a previous plan.The government said any person entering Britain after January 1, 2022, will be deported under the policy insisting this will tackle human smuggling networks and deter people arriving through ‘’illegal, dangerous or unnecessary methods’’
