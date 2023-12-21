At least 15 people were killed and 24 others injured in a shooting incident at a university in Czech Republic’s capital Prague on Thursday.

Police President Martin Vondrasek said that the gunman was a 24-year-old student at the Faculty of Arts at Charles University.

The shooter was living in a village, 21 kilometres (13 miles) outside Prague, and his father was found dead earlier today, Vondrasek said.

Citing initial findings, the police chief said that the suspect was inspired by similar incidents that had taken place abroad, and he was not connected to any terrorist organisation.

Died by suicide

The gunman's "lifeless body" was found at the university's Faculty of Arts, Vondrasek said, adding that he committed suicide after an exchange of fire with police.

"We haven't even begun to identify those who were shot, because first the area must be safe," he said.

According to police, there is no indication that the shooter from the Faculty of Arts had accomplices.

Following the deadly incident, the nation's President Petr Pavel decided to cut short his France trip, according to Radio Prague International.

Emergency meeting

Pavel will meet with state security forces, while Prime Minister Petr Fiala also canceled his work programme in Olomouc and is heading to Prague.

The Czech government will reportedly hold an emergency meeting tonight. Authorities urged citizens to stay away from the scene and remain indoors.

In videos circulated on social media, gunshots can be heard and a large police presence can be seen.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her "deepest condolences" following the incident.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Czech people as a whole. We stand and mourn with you," she said on X.

