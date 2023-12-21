The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that it has prequalified a second vaccine against malaria.

The prequalification of vaccine called R21/Matrix-M means "larger access to vaccines as a key tool to prevent malaria in children with it being a prerequisite for vaccine procurement by UNICEF and funding support for deployment by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance," a WHO statement said on Thursday.

In October, the UN agency recommended its use for the prevention of malaria in children following the advice of the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization and the Malaria Policy Advisory Group.

In July 2022, the first malaria vaccine known as RTS,S/AS01 obtained prequalification status.

'Safe and effective'

"Both vaccines are shown to be safe and effective in clinical trials, for preventing malaria in children. When implemented broadly, along with other recommended malaria control interventions, they are expected to have a high public health impact," the WHO said.

Malaria is a disease transmitted by mosquitoes that disproportionately affects children in the African Region.

Almost half a million children die of malaria each year in this region alone, according to the WHO.

In 2022, there were an estimated 249 million cases of malaria and 608,000 malaria-related deaths across 85 countries worldwide.

