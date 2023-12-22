WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN Security Council passes Gaza humanitarian resolution
The UN Security Council has passed a resolution on humanitarian action in Gaza, which has been under Israeli siege.
UN Security Council passes Gaza humanitarian resolution
Thirteen member states voted in favour of humanitarian action in Gaza on December 22, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
December 22, 2023

The UN Security Council has passed a binding resolution calling for "urgent steps to allow safe, unhindered and expanded humanitarian access throughout Gaza."

Thirteen member states voted in favour of the resolution on Friday, while the United States and Russia abstained.

The member countries that voted to pass the resolution are Algeria, China, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the passage of the resolution was a "strong step forward."

Dire humanitarian situation

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the United Arab Emirates' Ambassador to the UN, highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israeli troops have killed more than 20,000 people.

Before the voting, Egypt, Israel and Palestine's representatives were invited to the meeting.

The vote was finally held after being postponed on several occasions, starting Monday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us