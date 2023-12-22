The UN Security Council has passed a binding resolution calling for "urgent steps to allow safe, unhindered and expanded humanitarian access throughout Gaza."

Thirteen member states voted in favour of the resolution on Friday, while the United States and Russia abstained.

The member countries that voted to pass the resolution are Algeria, China, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the passage of the resolution was a "strong step forward."

Dire humanitarian situation

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the United Arab Emirates' Ambassador to the UN, highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israeli troops have killed more than 20,000 people.

Before the voting, Egypt, Israel and Palestine's representatives were invited to the meeting.

The vote was finally held after being postponed on several occasions, starting Monday.

