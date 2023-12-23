AFRICA
3 MIN READ
DRC Elections 2023: Results trickle in
President Felix Tshisekedi who is seeking a second term in office is facing challenge from about 20 candidates.
DRC Elections 2023: Results trickle in
The voting took place on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: AFP / AFP
December 23, 2023

Initial results from DR Congo's presidential and parliamentary elections are trickling in after voting that took place in two days.

The central African nation's electoral commission, Ceni, announced results for Congolese voters living in South Africa, Belgium, France, Canada and the United States.

The results represent a minuscule proportion of the overall votes cast, but they indicated a provisional lead for incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi, who is running for a second term.

Mineral-rich Democratic Republic of Congo held four concurrent polls on Wednesday to elect the president, lawmakers for national and provincial assemblies as well as local councillors.

Voting delays

Delays caused hitches to the vote and some polling booths were unable to open forcing Ceni to extend voting in some areas until Thursday.

In a statement, the electoral commission said that no polling station was authorised to open on Friday.

However, voting continued in some places on Friday, according to officials, especially in the more remote areas of the vast country the size of western Europe.

People were casting votes in Kilembwe, in the Fizi territory of South Kivu province, in the east, for example, after voting materials only arrived late on Thursday.

A Miracle

"Everything should be finished by (the afternoon) at the latest," the territory's administrator Sammy Kalonji told AFP news agency.

Didi Manara, from the Ceni, said that "at least 97 percent" of the roughly 75,000 polling stations in the DRC had been able to open.

Given the size of the country, he said, this represented a "miracle". DR Congo is roughly the size of continental western Europe.

There were more than 44 million registered voters and more than 20 presidential candidates.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us