Türkiye is set on preventing a "terrorist structure" from emerging along its southern borders, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed.

"Whatever the cost, Türkiye will not allow the presence of a terrorist organisation in northern Iraq or northern Syria," Erdogan said, addressing an event in the metropolis of Istanbul on Saturday.

His remarks came after six Turkish soldiers were killed and one was wounded in an attack by the PKK/YPG terrorists near the northern Iraqi border on Friday.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

Expressing his condolences for the death of the slain soldiers, Erdogan announced that since the attack, 12 terrorists had been "neutralised" in a Turkish operation zone in northern Iraq, as well as in northern Syria.

"Within the Operation Claw zone and in northern Syria, a total of 12 terrorists have been neutralised so far," Erdogan said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

