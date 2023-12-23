A group of Congolese opposition candidates have written to the governor of Kinshasa saying they will hold a joint protest next week over the country's general election, as foreign embassies called on all sides to show restraint.

Delays during Wednesday's election led to an extension of voting, which some opposition candidates said compromises the credibility of the vote.

Five presidential candidates plan to hold the protest in the capital on December 27, according to a Friday letter to the Kinshasa governor shared on social media platform X by Jean-Marc Kabunda, a representative of candidate Martin Fayulu.

Alleged irregularities

They allege irregularities during the vote and the extension, which "sufficiently demonstrate that on December 20, 2023, the elections were a sham".

Election commission CENI has acknowledged there were delays on December 20 that meant some polling stations failed to open, but denied the credibility of the election was compromised.

Full provisional election results are expected by December 31, with daily updates released from Saturday. These results will determine whether incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi or one of his 18 challengers won the vote.

In a sign of growing concern over the aftermath of the election, 13 embassies in Kinshasa, including those of Germany and France, released a joint statement on Saturday calling for calm.

