AFRICA
2 MIN READ
DRC Elections: Opposition presidential candidates plan protest
Five presidential candidates say they will hold a protest in the capital on December 27, according to a letter they wrote to the Kinshasa governor.
DRC Elections: Opposition presidential candidates plan protest
Results of the presidential election have been trickling in after voting that took place in two days. Photo / Reuters
December 23, 2023

A group of Congolese opposition candidates have written to the governor of Kinshasa saying they will hold a joint protest next week over the country's general election, as foreign embassies called on all sides to show restraint.

Delays during Wednesday's election led to an extension of voting, which some opposition candidates said compromises the credibility of the vote.

Five presidential candidates plan to hold the protest in the capital on December 27, according to a Friday letter to the Kinshasa governor shared on social media platform X by Jean-Marc Kabunda, a representative of candidate Martin Fayulu.

Alleged irregularities

They allege irregularities during the vote and the extension, which "sufficiently demonstrate that on December 20, 2023, the elections were a sham".

Election commission CENI has acknowledged there were delays on December 20 that meant some polling stations failed to open, but denied the credibility of the election was compromised.

Full provisional election results are expected by December 31, with daily updates released from Saturday. These results will determine whether incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi or one of his 18 challengers won the vote.

In a sign of growing concern over the aftermath of the election, 13 embassies in Kinshasa, including those of Germany and France, released a joint statement on Saturday calling for calm.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us