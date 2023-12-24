AFRICA
Egypt, Iran move to improve ties
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi discussed bilateral issues in a telephone call.
Al-Sisi and Raisi also spoke about the situation during the phone call. Photo: Others / Others
December 24, 2023

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday discussed outstanding issues between the two countries as well as the latest situation in the besieged Gaza Strip, which has been under intense Israeli bombardment for more than two months.

Al-Sisi and Raisi spoke on the phone about the situation in Gaza as well as bilateral issues, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

The latest contacts between the two countries are seen in the background of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in New York on Sept. 21, where the two top diplomats discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them "in a manner that serves the interests of both (countries') peoples."

Necessary measures

Earlier in May, Raisi directed his Foreign Ministry to take “necessary measures” to improve relations with Egypt, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were cut off in 1980 due to the success of the Iranian revolution with the ousted Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi seeking refuge in Cairo.

The deterioration of relations worsened after the Camp David Agreement between Egypt and Israel.

Relations were resumed in 1991 at the level of charge d'affaires and interest sections.

SOURCE:AA
