Tunisians trickled into polling stations on Sunday in the first local elections for a second chamber of parliament under a constitution pushed through last year by President Kais Saied.

Saied, a former law professor, was elected president in 2019. In 2021, he sacked the government and dissolved parliament.

His new constitution, which was approved at a referendum, established two chambers of parliament – the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) and a National Council of Regions and Districts.

The ARP, with very limited powers, began its work earlier this year after an election boycotted by the opposition. Only 11% of the voters casted their ballots.

Complex process

Tunisian media said Sundays' election was also expected to see a low turnout.

The inauguration of the National Council of Regions and Districts – the second chamber that voters are being asked to elect on Sunday – is scheduled for June 2024.

The council will decide on the state budget and regional development projects, and its members are selected in a complex process of local ballots and drawing of lots.

On Sunday, Tunisia's nine million electorate is being asked to choose more than 2,000 councillors from around 7,000 candidates, according to the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE).

'Illegal'

The elections will result in the establishment of local, regional and district councils, allowing for the creation of the second chamber.

Opponents of Saied have called for a boycott of Sunday's election, calling them "illegal" and "imposed."

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.