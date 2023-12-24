Wolves stunned Chelsea 2-1 at the Molineux Stadium in the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday.

Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina gave Wolves the lead in the 51st minute, before the home team extended the scoreline in the 93rd minute through Ireland's Matt Doherty.

Chelsea pulled one back in the additional time through French forward Christopher Nkunku, who bagged his first Premier League goal for the London club.

Chelsea now have 22 points from 18 games, and are tenth in the EPL table. Wolves, who are 11th, also have a similar number of points, but with an inferior goal difference.

Arsenal top of the table

Chelsea's next league match will be at home against 15th-placed Crystal Palace on Wednesday, December 27.

Wolves, on the other hand, will be away at 14th-placed Brentford on Wednesday.

Arsenal lead the EPL with 40 points from 18 games, one point ahead of Liverpool and Aston Villa, who are second and third respectively.

