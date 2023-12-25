AFRICA
Japanese ships pass through South Africa, avoid Red Sea
Japanese ships are passing through the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa and through North America.
A Japan vessel conducts search and rescue operation following an accident. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
December 25, 2023

Amid concerns of delayed cargo transfers, Japanese ships are changing course to avoid the Red Sea due to fear of possible attacks.

Japanese shipping firms Nippon Yusen and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines have changed the course of their ships away from the Red Sea due to recent attacks on ships.

Another firm Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is also making similar changes.

The temporary measures for passage to and from Europe have been taken, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Shortest passage

Instead, Japanese ships are passing through the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa and shifting through North America.

The change in sea routes may cause delays in cargo shipments as the Red Sea is the shortest passage between Asia and Europe through the Suez Canal -- one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipm ents.

Houthi rebels target vessels in the southern Red Sea and the group warned about attacking all Israel-bound ships.

It said the attacks aim to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
