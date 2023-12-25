As the world celebrates Christmas on Monday, several African presidents have taken to social media to share their goodwill messages.

The presidents urged their citizens to embrace peace and unity as 2024 draws to a close, with some of them remembering key events that shaped their countries' year.

Below are the Christmas messages shared by some of the African presidents:

Bola Tinubu of Nigeria

"Let the light of Christmas guide our paths as we bring this year to a close and usher in the New Year. Nigeria will shortly emerge into a dawn of prosperity, peace, and irreversible progress."

Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa

"We pay tribute to citizens from all walks of life who are working to make ours a country of shared freedom, equality and prosperity, where no one is left behind. We look to the next year with hope. May we continue to draw from the deep wells of resilience, humanity and compassion that make us who we are."

William Ruto of Kenya

"As we gather with our families and with our communities, may we reach out to our brothers and our sisters in need with a loving heart, a kind word, a warm meal, and other gifts."

Samia Suluhu of Tanzania

"During the festive season, many of you travel to different destinations to meet up with family and friends. I am urging you to observe traffic rules and keenness on the roads so that this week can be a happy one for all."

Yoweri Museveni of Uganda

"We thank God for bringing us to this season and almost to the end of the year. Merry Christmas!"

Salva Kiir of South Sudan

"I am well aware that some of you might be anxious about travelling to the countryside to celebrate Christmas with your families. I can assure you that your government has taken all necessary security measures to ensure that you celebrate with your loved ones in peace. I implore religious leaders to use this opportunity to pray and spread the message of peace and forgiveness within our communities and neighbours."

Paul Biya of Cameroon

"Merry Christmas to all Christians!"

Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia

"This Christmas, let us remember the weak and the vulnerable in our communities, the elderly and the differently-abled in our neighbourhoods, and the sick in our hospitals… In our prayers, let us remember the loved ones of those who perished in the mine tragedy in Chingola (on December 1) this year, and our brave troops in peacekeeping assignments in foreign territories."

Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone

"May this Christmas be a time of joy, peace and unity for all Sierra Leoneans and citizens of the world. May the spirit of the season fill your hearts and homes with love, peace and happiness."

Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe

"Wishing all Zimbabweans a Merry Christmas filled with joy, love, and togetherness. May this festive season bring peace, unity, and prosperity to our nation. Let's cherish the spirit of giving and goodwill. Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones!"

