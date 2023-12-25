AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Morocco launches social welfare, 1m people to benefit
Nearly 1 million people will benefit from Morocco's new social welfare programme, which will see low-income households get approximately $50 each.
The launch comes a decade after the programme was proposed, and as part of an overhaul of social services announced in 2020 by King Mohammed VI. / Photo: AA Archive
December 25, 2023

Nearly a million low-income Moroccan families are due to receive government aid, authorities announced on Monday, launching the kingdom's first and much-awaited social benefits programme.

Beneficiaries will receive a direct monthly payment starting at 500 dirhams ($50), Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch told a government meeting, according to an official statement.

The first payments under the new scheme will be made on Thursday, it said.

Government spokesperson Mustapha Baitas said in late October that the aid to families was expected to cost Morocco 25 billion dirhams ($2.53 billion) through 2024.

A decade later

The launch comes a decade after the programme was proposed, and as part of an overhaul of social services announced in 2020 by King Mohammed VI.

The king's agenda also introduced in 2021 basic health coverage for all Moroccans.

Once reserved only for civil servants and private sector employees, the healthcare scheme provided coverage for 3.8 million self-employed Moroccans and their families, official news agency MAP said, based on data for September.

It also provided free health care to about 10 million low-income Moroccans, paid for by the state.

2.7% growth rate

The reforms are rolled out at a time of economic slowdown and deepening inequalities in Morocco, a country of 36 million people.

According to the latest estimates by the central bank, Morocco's economy will end 2023 with a growth rate of 2.7% and 6.1% inflation.

Government aid so far has been indirect, with the state subsidising some goods but not offering payments to low-income people.

SOURCE:AFP
