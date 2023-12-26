The Egyptian Super Cup semi-final match between Modern Future and Pyramids took a nerve-shredding twist when it took 34 penalty kicks to decide a winner.

Future won the game 14–13 on Monday December 25 after it ended 0-0 by the end of regulation time.

The penalty rounds saw players take the spot twice.

Pyramids defender Osama Galal lost two penalty shots, including the decisive one that sealed the victory for Future.

Modern Future will now face Al Ahly on Thursday, December 28, after the latter defeated Ceramica Cleopatra 1-0 in their semi-final game on Monday.

Although the shootout felt like it was never going to end, it still did not beat the 54 penalty record taken when Washington FC beat Bedlington Terriers 25-24 in a local cup match in England last year.

A 2005 Namibian Cup match between KK Palace and Civics also featured a nerve-wracking 48 penalties.

