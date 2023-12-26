SPORTS
Africa Cup of Nations: Veteran Dominquez to lead Mozambique
The Mambas compete in Group B in the final and will open their campaign against Egypt in Abidjan on January 14.
Elias Pelembe, also known as  Dominguez is likely to be the oldest player in the tournament. Photo / Reuters / Others
December 26, 2023

Mozambique have named 40-year-old winger Dominguez to captain their 23-man squad at next month's African Cup of Nations finals in Côte d'Ivoire and also handed a first call-up to former German under-20 international Alfons Amade.

Dominguez, real name Elias Pelembe, competed for Mozambique when they last appeared at the finals in 2010 and is likely to be the oldest player at the tournament, which kicks off on Jan. 13.

Defensive midfielder Amade played for Germany at under-20 level but has switched his international allegiance although has yet to make his debut for Mozambique, who compete in Group B in the final and will open their campaign against Egypt in Abidjan on January 14.

They will also play against the Cape Verde Islands and Ghana in the group.

Also included in the squad is Portuguese-born midfielder Guima, who scored on his debut in September, and Atletico Madrid fullback Reinildo, who last played for the national team in June when they secured qualification.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ernan (UD Songo), Fazito (Ferroviario Nampula), Ivane (Associacao Black Bulls)

Defenders: Edmilson (Kaizer Chiefs), Infren (UD Songo), Bruno Langa (Chaves), Domingos Macandza (Costa do Sol), David Malembana (Noah), Mexer (Bandirmaspor), Nene (Associacao Black Bulls), Reinildo (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Alfons Amade (KV Oostende), Amadou (Ferroviario Beira), Clesio Bauque (Honka), Geny Catamo (Sporting Lisbon), Dominguez (UD Songo), Guima (Chaves), Joao (Ferroviario Beira), Gildo Lourenco (Sporting Covilha), Shaquille (Ferroviario Maputo), Witi (Nacional)

Forwards: Lau King (Sagrada Esperanca), Stanley Ratifo (CFR Pforzheim).

SOURCE:Reuters
