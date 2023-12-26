BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Over 60,000 South African tourists visit Türkiye annually - diplomat
There is local interest in visiting Türkiye and experiencing the beautiful sites, food, and culture firsthand.
Over 60,000 South African tourists visit Türkiye annually - diplomat
Turkish ambassador Aysegul Kandas said the number of tourists have climbed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo / AA
December 26, 2023

The number of South African tourists visiting Türkiye each year is steadily increasing as South Africans have become more interested in exploring the country’s beautiful sites, experiencing its culture firsthand, and enjoying cuisine, the Turkish ambassador to Pretoria said.

“In 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of travelers from South Africa was 4,742. In 2022, the number of tourists climbed to 61,154 and this year, just a few months ago, 58,672 South Africans visited Türkiye,” Aysegul Kandas told Anadolu in an interview on Monday, hoping that the number of tourists in 2023 will surpass the previous year figure.

Kandas said the Turkish series, which has been broadcast on several South African television channels, has sparked local interest in visiting Türkiye and experiencing the beautiful sites, food, and culture firsthand.

“Turkish Airlines also has direct flights from South Africa to Istanbul and some South Africans traveling to other destinations transit through Istanbul and spend some time there,” she said.

Community projects

She applauded three Turkish state-run organizations affiliated with the embassy, including the Yunus Emre Institute, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), and Maarif Foundation, for their community outreach projects in South Africa.

"Yunus Emre helps us in promoting Turkish culture through teaching language courses, art, showcasing cuisine, and showing movies to South Africans, thus increasing intere st in the country and promoting cultural integration with South Africa," she said.

Kandas said the Maarif Foundation strengthens bilateral educational relations as it has a school in Johannesburg and plans to open another in Cape Town in January next year.

Türkiye’s visibility

“TIKA Pretoria Office has finished 15 projects in 2022 and 17 projects this year in different provinces. It has invested 50 million Rand (about $2.7 million) since 2017. Most of the projects are geared towards women and youth,” the diplomat explained.

She said Türkiye’s visibility in South African rural communities and townships has mainly been primarily from the activities of its state agencies.

She stated that TIKA has built community libraries, water treatment projects for schools, and other projects that have made Türkiye known in various communities throughout the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us