By Charles Mgbolu

Christmas Day was marked around the globe in varying moods, from high-tempo street parties to solemn church services.

They clearly reflected a year that has had its high and low moments.

On social media, African sports stars shared messages, often in tribute to the different situations that had confronted the year.

Egyptian captain and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah posted a black-and-white photo of a lighted tree with a message that once again draws global attention to the situation in Gaza.

‘’Christmas is a time when families get together and celebrate. With the brutal war going on in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza, this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts, and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones. Please do not forget them and do not get used to their suffering. Merry Christmas!'' he wrote on his Instagram page.

Posting a picture of his wife, Nigerian Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa also prayed for peace as the world counts down to the end of the year.

‘’Compliments of the season. This festive season, I pray that you experience true joy and peace, and may things of celebration never cease from your household. Merry Christmas to you all.’’

It was a cheerful mood with Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi, who shared a video of himself performing the Ghanaian traditional dance Agbadza with his family.

He captioned the video ‘’My lovely family’’ sharing it with different Christmas emoji.

Agbadza is an Ewe music and dance performed by the Ewe people of the Volta Region of Ghana.

Cameroonian-French MMA star Francis Ngannou did not allow his year to be dampened by his bout loss to Tyson Fury on the October 28 in Saudi Arabia.

Wearing a Christmas hat and working out on a treadmill, he wrote on Instagram: ‘’Merry Christmas from me to you all!!''

Nigerian football legend Nwankwo Kanu finishes our list with his own Christmas message, which doubles as a prayer into the New Year.

‘’MERRY CHRISTMAS May God protect and bless us and continue to be with us’’ he wrote on his Instagram account.

