The Turkish intelligence teams destroyed nearly 50 facilities belonging to the PKK terror group in several Syrian cities, with senior terrorists targeted as well, security sources has said.

The National Intelligence Organisation, which targets the PKK's mobility and infrastructure, had found that all materials – from clothing to weapons, explosives to daily life supplies – used by the terror group, were produced in its facilities in Syria, said the sources on Tuesday on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

Via its agents in the field, the Turkish intelligence learnt that the PKK is operating its military, economic, and logistical facilities under the guise of civilian facilities in the Syrian cities of Ayn al Arab, Kamishli, and Amuda in Syria.

The discovery was followed by the destruction of all the targeted infrastructure facilities of the terror group, including key campuses, headquarters and facilities, as well senior terror group elements.

Anti-terror operations

In the operation, the Turkish intelligence paid great care to avoid harm to civilians and residential buildings, the security sources said.

Tuesday's operation came after Friday's PKK terror attack that killed 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

