Manchester United pulled one of the greatest comebacks in modern-day football to beat a high-flying Aston Villa 3-2 at the Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Aston Villa were the first to score in the 21st minute through Scottish midfielder John McGinn before Belgian international Leander Dendoncker extended Villa's lead five minutes later.

United went on half-time break while two goals behind, but returned for the second half a completely different team – one with resolve and self-belief in the English Premier League (EPL) clash.

Argentina's Alejandro Garnacho thought he had pulled one back for United after a brilliant break into Villa's half in the 48th minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Garnacho bags brace

Garnacho would not be denied in the 59th minute when he guided the ball into the back of the net after receiving a great pass from Marcus Rashford.

Garnacho struck again in the 71st minute to pull United level.

Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund, who has had a goal drought, scored in the 82nd minute after Villa failed to clear United's corner to put the home team ahead, sparking wild celebrations at the Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's men managed to hold on to the lead to grant United a memorable win, and spell a defeat for Villa, who had not lost from a winning position this season.

United sit sixth

The result sees United take the sixth position in the EPL table, with 31 points after 19 games.

Villa, who have played a similar number of matches, are third with 39 points, three behind leaders Liverpool.

United will play away against Nottingham Forest next on Saturday, and thereafter at home against fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on January 14.

Villa, on the other hand, will welcome relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday, and then away at Everton on January 14.

Ahead of the Tuesday match against Villa, United had not lost three back-to-back EPL home matches since October 1962.

