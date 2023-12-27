Turkish-built DR Congo centre

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has launched its biggest financial centre in the capital Kinshasa in an effort to boost the country's economy. The Kinshasa Financial Center built by a Turkish company is strategically located in Gombe district, western DRC. The construction of 11 buildings in a 165,000-square metre area started in February 2022, and was completed in December 2023. The design and construction of the modern building has been done by Turkish construction company Milvest, a subsidiary of Miller Holding. The foundation stone was laid in June 2022. It has taken Turkish engineers one-and-a-half years to complete the major project. At least 3,000 workers comprising 1,500 Congolese and 1,500 Turks, have worked on the construction. If it was one of the dreams of President Felix Tshisekedi to build DRC, and place it in a unique position globally, the dream has been achieved after opening the financial centre. When the centre officially starts operations, 5,000 people are expected to work at the facility.