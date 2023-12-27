TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence neutralises another senior PKK terrorist in N Iraq
Senior PKK terrorist Zeynep Eyveri, codenamed Aryen Are, is targeted in an operation in rural area of Sulaymaniyah city of northern Iraq, according to security sources.
PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye. / Photo: AA
December 27, 2023

Turkish intelligence teams have “neutralised” a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources said.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) located Zeynep Eyveri, codenamed Aryen Are, in the rural Penjavin region of Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah city, the sources said on Wednesday.

Eyveri was responsible for the actions of female terrorists along the Iran-Iraq border.

The terrorist, who was plotting an attack against military bases in northern Iraq, was “neutralised” by Turkish intelligence before she carried out the attack.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The anti-terror operation came after Friday's PKK terror attack that killed 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq. Turkish air strikes, since then, have destroyed dozens of terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria, and neutralised senior terrorists.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

