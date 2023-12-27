AFRICA
Guinea 'fully contains' depot fire that claimed 24 lives
Guinea says it has fully contained a deadly depot fire that claimed 24 lives in the capital Conakry recently.
The recent depot fire in Guinea's capital Conakry left at least 24 people dead and hundreds injured. / Photo: Reuters
December 27, 2023

The explosion and fire at Guinea's main fuel depot that killed 24 people and injured 454 has been "completely extinguished" nine days after it started, the government said in a statement to AFP.

The fire had already been brought under control, but not fully put out.

"Operations to cool all the petrol installations are continuing" and "the accident zone remains closed to permit an investigation," it said.

Of the 24 dead, 11 have yet to be identified. Among the injured, 31 are still being treated in hospital and 423 have been discharged.

Fuel distribution resumes

Air quality has improved, the government said, but wearing a mask is still recommended.

Fuel distribution resumed on Saturday with limits of 25 litres per car and 5 litres per two- or three-wheel vehicles. Filling jerrycans is banned.

Tanker trucks are no longer being escorted by police.

According to a preliminary count, about 800 buildings have been damaged, most of them within a radius of 500 metres around the incident.

Survival kits

The government has already handed out 460 survival kits, with the intention to eventually distribute them to 2,141 affected households, the statement said.

In total, about 11,000 people were directly affected by the fire.

SOURCE:AFP
