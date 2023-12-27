AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Kenya probes fatal 'assault' of four men at pineapple farm
Police in Kenya have launched an investigation into allegations that security guards at Del Monte pineapple farm recently assaulted four men to death.
Del Monte is yet to issue a statement after its security guards were accused of killing four men and dumping their bodies in a river. / Photo: Reuters
December 27, 2023

Kenyan police said on Wednesday they were investigating suspected killings of four men on a Del Monte pineapple farm near Nairobi, months after a media report said security guards on the same farm had killed and assaulted trespassing villagers.

Friends and relatives of the latest victims urged the government to intervene to explain how the four ended up in a river, around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Nairobi.

Multinational food company Del Monte did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment but has said in the past it has a longstanding commitment to human rights.

Earlier this year, a joint investigation by Britain's Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Guardian newspaper found evidence they said showed security guards working for Del Monte had killed and brutally assaulting villagers suspected of trespassing on the Kenyan pineapple farm.

Bodies found in river

Del Monte said at the time it had initiated investigations, supported by an independent review by a specialist human rights consultancy.

"Kenyan police have launched investigations into the killings of people inside the Del Monte pineapple farm," David Kainga Mathiu, Murang'a County Police Commander, said.

"We have not yet arrested any suspects," he told Reuters.

After five days of searching, two bodies were found in the river on Sunday, and another two on Monday, independent broadcaster Citizen TV reported.

'Beaten up'

"When we found the first body, we started screaming," Rhoda Wayua told Citizen TV. "After a while, the second body washed up. It was that of my son."

Another relative, Peter Kamanzi, claimed at least one of the victims had sustained injuries that may have contributed to his death.

"It's quite visible that this boy was seriously beaten up," Kamanzi said.

SOURCE:Reuters
