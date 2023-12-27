Tunisia's December 24 local elections attracted 11.84% of the 9 million registered voters, the country's electoral body has said.

Farouk Bouasker, president of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), said on Wednesday that 1,348 candidates secured first-round victory, while 781 constituencies will return to the ballot after candidates in those areas failed to get a decisive win.

Bouasker, who addressed journalists in the capital Tunis, said 4.19 million voters are expected to take part in the repeat elections.

The date for the second round of voting will be communicated soon, the electoral body said.

44.13% was the highest turnout

Siliana in northern Tunisia recorded the highest turnout in regional elections – 21.58%.

Tameghza in the southwestern region of Tozeur recorded the highest turnout in the municipal elections – 44.13%.

Tunisia's 279 local councils will have 2,155 members who will serve a five-year term each.

The local elections will now result in the establishment of local, regional, and district councils, and will allow for the formation of the second chamber of parliament, known as "the National Council of Regions and Districts."

