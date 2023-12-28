TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye expects US to fulfil commitments on sale of F-16 fighter jets
In a phone call with US counterpart Blinken, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan also emphasises the need for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza, and the commencement of peace talks as Israel's war in the besieged enclave enters its 83rd day.
Türkiye expects US to fulfil commitments on sale of F-16 fighter jets
In a phone talk, Fidan said Ankara expects the US administration and Congress to act in accordance with the “spirit of alliance and fulfil the commitments made.” /Photo: AA Archive
December 28, 2023

Türkiye expects Washington to fulfill its commitments on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during his conversation over the phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan said on Wednesday that Ankara expects the US administration and Congress to act in accordance with the “spirit of alliance and fulfil the commitments made.”

Fidan also told Blinken that the process regarding Sweden's NATO membership continues under the jurisdiction of the Turkish parliament.

The Turkish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee approved legislation, greenlighting Sweden's accession to NATO on Tuesday and leaving only one vote in the general assembly to grant or deny Türkiye’s full approval.

It came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed Sweden's NATO accession protocol and submitted it to parliament in October.

Call for immediate ceasefire in besieged Gaza

Fidan emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the commencement of peace talks.

Israel launched a massive military campaign on besieged enclave following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, killing at least 21,110 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 55,243 others, according to local health authorities.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicines.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Cyprus issue also came up during the phone call.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us