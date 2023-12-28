TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK/YPG terrorist in northen Syria
Known for his ruthless treatment of people and families opposing the terrorist organisation in the region, Eymen Coli actively participated in clashes against the Turkish security forces during the Operation Peace Spring.
Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK/YPG terrorist in northen Syria
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
December 28, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully neutralised Eymen Coli, the so-called security officer of the PKK terrorist organisation in the Qamishli district of Syria, according to security sources.

Eymen Coli was on MIT's priority list due to his role in organising attacks against the Turkish security forces along the border.

The MIT, gathering intelligence from field agents, confirmed Eymen Coli's high-ranking position within the organisation's leadership in Syria.

Following this intelligence, the decision was made to proceed with an operation targeting Coli.

The operation neutralised Coli, who had been a significant figure in the PKK/YPG's operations in the region.

Who is Eymen Coli?

Eymen Coli, a native of Amuda, Syria, joined the organisational activities of the PKK terror group in 2013, engaging in armed operations in Syria.

It was revealed that a significant number of Coli's relatives were also actively involved in the terrorist organisation.

Known for his ruthless treatment of people and families opposing the organisation in the region, Eymen Coli actively participated in clashes against the Turkish security forces during the Operation Peace Spring.

Security sources indicated that the neutralisation of Eymen Coli, who served as the so-called security officer in Qamishli, would reduce the pressure exerted by the organisation on the local population.

The successful operation is expected to enhance the region's security and stability.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us