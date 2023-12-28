By Charles Mgbolu

Tributes continue to pour in for the late South African music icon Mbongeni Ngema, who died in a car crash in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday at the age of 68.

Ngema was fiercely popular as a lyricist, composer, director, choreographer, and theatre producer. He was best known as the writer of the internationally acclaimed and award-winning musical Sarafina.

‘’I offer my sincere condolences to the family, friends, and associates of our cultural stalwart... His masterfully creative narration of our liberation struggle honoured the humanity of oppressed South Africans and exposed the inhumanity of an oppressive regime,’’ wrote South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on social media.

South Africa's Police say the exact cause of the crash which took place around 4:30 pm on Wednesday remains unclear, and that they would be conducting investigations.

His work on Sarafina earned nominations for five Tony Awards and later nominated for the prestigious Grammy Awards.

Sarafina enjoyed a two-year run on Broadway, touring the US, Europe, Australia, and Japan, and was later adapted into a feature film.

South African choreographer Somizi Mhlongo, who worked with Ngema in Sarafina, called him ‘’multi-talented’’

"This one hits the hardest. My master is gone. The man behind the reason I'm multi-talented. The man behind the reason I'm always punctual, disciplined, professional, dedicated, passionate, and my work ethic..." he wrote in part on Instagram.

South Africa’s Minister of Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, described the late Ngema as one of the country’s greatest composers.

"With the passing of Dr. Mbongeni Ngema, South Africa has lost one of its great playwrights, composers, lyricists, directors, and musicians. Dr. Ngema’s work was celebrated in South Africa and internationally,'' wrote Kodwa on social media.

Renowned South African actor Sello Maake KaNcube also paid tribute to the late icon.

Many of Ngema’s musicals became blockbusters, including Woza Albert, Township Fever, which earned him a Grammy Award (1990), Mama (1995), Asinamali (1996), Maria Maria (1997), The Zulu – The Musical (1999), 1906 Bhambada: The Freedom Fighter, The House of Shaka (2005), and The Lion of the East (2006).

