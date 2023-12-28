AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zambia bans street vending as it battles cholera outbreak
The southern Africa country has recorded 75 deaths from the disease since October amid a rising number of news cases.
Street vending is common in major cities and towns across the country. Photo/ Reuters
December 28, 2023

Zambia on Thursday imposed a ban on street vending amid a rising number of cholera cases in the southern African country.

“The government has enforced statutory instrument number 18 of 2018, which incriminates the selling and buying of goods on the streets.

"Bars, bus stops, churches, sporting facilities and other public places are required to maintain very high hygiene standards,” Gary Nkombo, the local government and rural development minister, told reporters.

The country recorded 116 new cases and five deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative caseload to 2,521 and 75 deaths from the disease since October 2023, according to health authorities.

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo also said that cholera cases have been reported in Lusaka, eastern, central and northern provinces.

“We have deployed over 800 community-based volunteers to ensure early case identification and isolation,” he said.

