TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye captures 32 Daesh terrorists plotting attacks on religious sites
A coordinated operation by the Turkish intelligence and police apprehends three senior terrorists and 29 other terror suspects, as well as capturing numerous digital materials belonging to the Daesh terror group.
Türkiye captures 32 Daesh terrorists plotting attacks on religious sites
Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks of Daesh terror group. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
December 29, 2023

Turkish security forces have nabbed 32 suspects, including three senior members of the Daesh terror group, who were plotting to attack synagogues, churches, and the Iraqi embassy in Türkiye, security officials said.

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) identified the senior members of the terror group as Mejbel al Shweihi, codenamed Abou Yakeen al Iraqi, and Mohammad Khallaf Ibrahim, codenamed Abou Laith, who were planning attacks on synagogues and churches in Türkiye, security officials announced on Friday.

Also, Ihab Elaani, codenamed Abdullah al Jumaili, was plotting a terror attack on the Iraqi Embassy in Türkiye.

In a coordinated operation conducted at dawn by the MIT and Turkish police in nine different cities, the senior terrorists and 29 others were apprehended.

The operation resulted in the seizure of numerous digital materials belonging to the terror group.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us