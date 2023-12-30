AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Koreans kidnapped in Nigeria released
The two South Koreans were abducted earlier this month in the oil-rich Niger-Delta region of Nigeria.
South Koreans kidnapped in Nigeria released
Nigerian security forces have been battling armed groups in different parts of the country. Photo: AP / AP
December 30, 2023

Two South Koreans kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria earlier this month have been released safely, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The two men were taken after gunmen ambushed their convoy in Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta on Dec. 12, killing four soldiers guarding the group and two civilian drivers.

"On Friday, we secured custody of the two abducted Korean citizens," the ministry said in a statement.

"Both people are currently in good health, and after a hospital checkup, they moved to a safe area and spoke with their families."

Volatile region

There are no details about how the expatriates were freed.

Attacks by militants in the Niger Delta have dwindled over the years. But the region is volatile and suffers from crude oil theft and vandalism of pipelines, which has taken a toll on Nigeria's oil output.

Kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs are also common in Nigeria with locals and foreigners targeted. Victims are often released by captors after ransom payments.

The Nigerian authorities have been trying to tackle the problem with massive deployment of security forces across the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us