AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Search for bodies as deadly floods hit South African coast
The floods destroyed about 1,400 homes with the death toll expected to rise with an unconfirmed number of people still missing.
Search for bodies as deadly floods hit South African coast
South Africa has witnessed devastating weather lately.  / Photo: Reuters
December 30, 2023

Flash floods killed over a dozen people in the small town of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal province, South African officials said Saturday.

“As of Friday, 29 December 2023, a total of 21 bodies have been recovered,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

The floods hit the town on Christmas Day, destroying about 1,400 homes, with the death toll expected to rise as an unconfirmed number of people are still missing, he said.

Search and rescue teams have been scouring rivers to recover bodies in the coastal province, Netshiunda added. The operation is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Family devastated

Tragedy hit one family in Ladysmith that is set to bury seven of its members who were killed when floods swept their vehicle into the river.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies of Vincent Msimango, his wife, two children, brother and niece, and nephew earlier this week, local news outlet Eyewitness News reported on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Nata province has witnessed devastating floods lately.

In June, h eavy rainfall triggered deluges that killed seven people, and another seven went missing, in and around the city of Durban.

In April last year, devastating floods hit the province killing more than 440 people.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us