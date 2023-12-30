SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Man City earn comfortable  2-0 victory over Sheffield United
Goals by Rodri and Julian Alvarez in each half barely did justice to City's dominance as they enjoyed 84% possession.
Man City earn comfortable  2-0 victory over Sheffield United
Julian Alvarez's second goal assured victory for the defending champions.  / Photo: Reuters
December 30, 2023

Manchester City ended a run of three successive Premier League home draws with a comfortable 2-0 victory over bottom club Sheffield United on Saturday.

Goals by Rodri and Julian Alvarez in each half barely did justice to City's dominance as they enjoyed 84% possession.

Phil Foden set up Rodri to open the scoring with a precise finish in the 14th minute, and the England midfielder was instrumental in City's second goal just past the hour mark as his pass was tapped in by Alvarez.

City, who had not won a league match at home since early November, never had to engage top gear as Sheffield United defended deeply to avoid a heavy loss.

While the points were welcome, even better news for City was the sight of Kevin de Bruyne appearing on the bench, having been out since the opening game of the season.

City have 40 points from 19 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us