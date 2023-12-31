WORLD
Ukraine's attack on Russian city leaves dozens dead
At least 22 people have been confirmed dead after Ukraine attacked Russia's northern city of Belgorod on Saturday.
More than 22 people died and 109 others injured after Ukraine attacked Russian city of Belgorod on December 30, 2023. / Photo: AP
December 31, 2023

The death toll from Ukraine's Saturday attack on the Russian city of Belgorod has risen to 22 after another person died of his injuries overnight, local authorities said on Sunday.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement on Telegram that the attack injured 109 people, 25 of whom sustained serious wounds and will be transported to Moscow for treatment.

According to the latest information, the governor said three children were among the victims in the attack that damaged 381 apartments in 30 buildings, several private houses, and numerous vehicles.

This was a "terrorist attack" that was deliberately directed at civilians, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, blaming the UK and US for helping plan and carry out the "crime."

Missiles

"A deliberate act of terrorism directed against civilians... the organisation of this terrorist attack involved American and British consultants who regularly incite the authorities of present-day Ukraine to commit bloody crimes," he stressed.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian defence ministry said Ukraine used two Olkha missiles with cassette munitions and Czech multiple rocket launcher systems Vampire. The strikes were directed at residential quarters, it added.

The use of cassette munitions is prohibited by the Convention on Cluster Munitions and is considered a war crime in many countries.

The city of Belgorod is the administrative centre of Belgorod Oblast, a region located approximately 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of the border with Ukraine.

SOURCE:AA
