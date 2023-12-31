"All countries and institutions" ought to unite in their opposition to the killing of defenceless women and children in the Gaza Strip for a better future," Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his New Year message.

"We hold hope for a better future for humanity. So-called democratic, freedom-loving countries must stop supporting bloody terrorists for this to happen," the president said in a video message on New Year's Eve.

Beginning with the war between Russia and Ukraine, he stressed, sincere attempts should be made to put an end to conflicts that cause suffering for people and waste national resources.

"We need to see that wealth of societies, which has been exploited for centuries, their dignity trampled upon, is used for their future, prosperity, security," he added.

Erdogan stressed that the goals for 2023 were just beginning as they are about to launch the real takeoff with "Türkiye's Century" in conjunction with 2024.

As the world faces global crises, he stressed, "We will elevate the star of Türkiye by once again demonstrating our difference through production, employment, growth, and development."

"From the fight against terrorism to economic traps, the fundamental purpose behind problems we face in areas is to obstruct the construction of great, powerful Türkiye," he added.

