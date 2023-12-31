TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan urges 'so-called democracies' to end support for terror
In his New Year message, Türkiye's president also makes a global call to put an end to the killing of Palestinians in Gaza.
President Erdogan urges 'so-called democracies' to end support for terror
The president stressed that the goals for 2023 were just beginning as they are about to launch the real takeoff with Türkiye's Century in conjunction with 2024. / Photo: AA Archive
December 31, 2023

"All countries and institutions" ought to unite in their opposition to the killing of defenceless women and children in the Gaza Strip for a better future," Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his New Year message.

"We hold hope for a better future for humanity. So-called democratic, freedom-loving countries must stop supporting bloody terrorists for this to happen," the president said in a video message on New Year's Eve.

Beginning with the war between Russia and Ukraine, he stressed, sincere attempts should be made to put an end to conflicts that cause suffering for people and waste national resources.

"We need to see that wealth of societies, which has been exploited for centuries, their dignity trampled upon, is used for their future, prosperity, security," he added.

Erdogan stressed that the goals for 2023 were just beginning as they are about to launch the real takeoff with "Türkiye's Century" in conjunction with 2024.

As the world faces global crises, he stressed, "We will elevate the star of Türkiye by once again demonstrating our difference through production, employment, growth, and development."

"From the fight against terrorism to economic traps, the fundamental purpose behind problems we face in areas is to obstruct the construction of great, powerful Türkiye," he added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us