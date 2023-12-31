The Turkish military "neutralised" the assassin of Turkish diplomat Osman Kose and other PKK terrorists in a recent anti-terror air operation with the assistance of the country's intelligence organisation in northern Iraq.

Cemil Akar, codenamed Renas Derik, was one of the PKK/KCK terrorists involved in the assassination of Kose, the former diplomat in Iraq, on July 17, 2019, according to security sources.

Dozens of PKK terrorists, including Cemil Akar, were neutralised in a recent air operation in northern Iraq conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces with the assistance of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

On July 17, 2019, Osman Kose, who was serving at Türkiye's Consulate General in Erbil city, was killed in an armed attack at a restaurant. Two Iraqi nationals sitting at the next table were also killed.

The examination of security camera footage to determine the assassins of Kose revealed that two terrorists entered the restaurant on foot, sat at a table near the diplomat's table, and their accomplice was already inside, and all three fled the crime scene after the terror attack.

Following the armed attack, the terrorists and those who collaborated with them were also identified through examination of security camera footage.

After the assassination, increased intelligence efforts revealed that PKK/KCK terrorist Akar relocated from Erbil to Iraq's Sulaymaniyah region, and then to Qandil.

It was revealed that Akar had illegally crossed from Türkiye to Syria at the end of 2014, joined the rural ranks of the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation, and later continued the organisation's activities in Makhmur, Iraq.

Mastermind also neutralised earlier

Celal Kaya, a so-called intelligence officer for the terrorist group PKK and the mastermind of the armed attack on Kose, had also been "neutralised" by Turkish intelligence forces in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border.

Kaya operated in the northern region of the country for a significant period before being neutralised in Sulaymaniyah.

He was involved in attempting to gather intelligence on the Turkish Armed Forces as well as carrying out terror attacks against officials both in Türkiye and abroad.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot attacks on Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

