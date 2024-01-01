SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Kenyan police arrest suspects in the murder of Ugandan athlete Kiplagat
One of the suspects was arrested with a knife believed to have been used in the killing, police said.
Kenyan police arrest suspects in the murder of Ugandan athlete Kiplagat
Benjamin Kiplagat was born in Kenya but raced for Uganda in the 3,000 steeplechase. / Photo: AFP
January 1, 2024

Kenyan police said they had arrested two people in connection with the weekend stabbing to death of Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat.

The two men - believed to be in their 30s - were arrested on the outskirts of the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, local police commander Stephen Okal said on Monday.

"The two suspects are known criminals who have been terrorising the members of public," Okal told AFP.

"We are in the advanced stage of the investigations and we will possibly be sending them to court tomorrow."

Knife wound

The Kenyan-born Kiplagat had represented Uganda internationally in the 3,000m steeplechase, including at several Olympic Games and World Championships.

The 34-year-old's body was found in a car on Saturday night with a deep knife wound to his neck.

While the motive of the killing was still unknown, police said investigations had shown that Kiplagat had been "waylaid" by the two men before he hit their motorcycle with his car.

"This probably provoked them into that violent act," Okal told AFP, referring to the stabbing.

Knife found

One of the suspects had been arrested with a knife believed to have been used in the killing, he added.

Eldoret is known for being home to numerous athletes who undergo training in the high-altitude region.

Kiplagat, whose career spanned about 18 years, won the silver medal in the 3,000m steeplechase at the 2008 World Junior Championships and bronze at the Africa Championships in 2012.

He made the semi-finals of the event in the 2012 Olympics in London and also competed in Rio in 2016.

His death follows the killing in October 2021 of Kenyan distance running star Agnes Tirop who was found stabbed to death at the age of 25 in her home at Iten, a training hub nea r Eldoret.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us