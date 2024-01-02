TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Altun reiterates Erdogan's warning: Israel to pay heavy price for espionage
"Should they venture to take such a step, the repercussions will be so profound that they'll be unable to stand tall again," Erdogan has warned in response to recent reports of Israeli espionage activities in Türkiye.
Altun reiterates Erdogan's warning: Israel to pay heavy price for espionage
Israel has not responded to the allegations of espionage over recent arrests. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
January 2, 2024

In response to the arrest of 33 people on suspicion of espionage on behalf of Israel's foreign intelligence service Mossad, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has restated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's warning, cautioning Israel of a "heavy price" if they engage in espionage activities within Türkiye.

Erdogan's warning came last month after Ronen Bar, the head of Israel's Shin Bet domestic security service, said that Israel had initiated plans to carry out assassinations targeting Hamas members residing outside of Palestinian territories.

"If they dare to take such a step against Türkiye and Turkish people, they will be doomed to pay a price which they cannot recover from," Erdogan said over these alleged plans.

Following the recent arrests in Istanbul on Tuesday, Communications Director Altun posted Erdogan's statements from last month on X, restating the warning against Israeli authorities not to attempt such activities in Türkiye.

"They appear to be unfamiliar with Türkiye, ignorant of the Turkish people and us. Making such a mistake means they will incur an exceptionally severe cost. Should they venture to take such a step in Türkiye, the repercussions will be so profound that they'll be unable to stand tall again; they will be bound to pay for it, Erdogan told journalists in December 6.

"Those embarking on such actions must remember that the consequences can be extremely grave. Türkiye advancements in both intelligence and security are widely acknowledged globally. Furthermore, we are not a recently established state. This is a fact that should not be overlooked by anyone," he said.

International espionage

Tuesday's arrests followed an investigation by the Istanbul Prosecutor Office's Terrorism and Organised Crimes Investigation Bureau, focusing on international espionage.

The suspects are alleged to have been involved in activities such as reconnaissance, surveillance, assault, and abduction on behalf of Mossad.

Simultaneous raids across 57 addresses in eight provinces resulted in the capture of the suspects, while search operations for the remaining 13 suspects are underway.

A counter-terrorism operation, jointly organised by the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and Istanbul Police, captured the suspects. Posing as employees for a consulting company out of Istanbul, the suspects provided information on Palestinians in Türkiye to Mossad in exchange for money.

Last month, Ronen Bar, head of the Israeli domestic intelligence agency Shin-Bet (Shabak), said in a recording broadcast on Israeli state television KAN that Israel is "determined to kill Hamas leaders all over the world, including Qatar, Türkiye, and Lebanon, even if it takes years."

In response, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Tel Aviv of heavy prices.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us