In response to the arrest of 33 people on suspicion of espionage on behalf of Israel's foreign intelligence service Mossad, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has restated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's warning, cautioning Israel of a "heavy price" if they engage in espionage activities within Türkiye.

Erdogan's warning came last month after Ronen Bar, the head of Israel's Shin Bet domestic security service, said that Israel had initiated plans to carry out assassinations targeting Hamas members residing outside of Palestinian territories.

"If they dare to take such a step against Türkiye and Turkish people, they will be doomed to pay a price which they cannot recover from," Erdogan said over these alleged plans.

Following the recent arrests in Istanbul on Tuesday, Communications Director Altun posted Erdogan's statements from last month on X, restating the warning against Israeli authorities not to attempt such activities in Türkiye.

"They appear to be unfamiliar with Türkiye, ignorant of the Turkish people and us. Making such a mistake means they will incur an exceptionally severe cost. Should they venture to take such a step in Türkiye, the repercussions will be so profound that they'll be unable to stand tall again; they will be bound to pay for it, Erdogan told journalists in December 6.

"Those embarking on such actions must remember that the consequences can be extremely grave. Türkiye advancements in both intelligence and security are widely acknowledged globally. Furthermore, we are not a recently established state. This is a fact that should not be overlooked by anyone," he said.

International espionage

Tuesday's arrests followed an investigation by the Istanbul Prosecutor Office's Terrorism and Organised Crimes Investigation Bureau, focusing on international espionage.

The suspects are alleged to have been involved in activities such as reconnaissance, surveillance, assault, and abduction on behalf of Mossad.

Simultaneous raids across 57 addresses in eight provinces resulted in the capture of the suspects, while search operations for the remaining 13 suspects are underway.

A counter-terrorism operation, jointly organised by the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and Istanbul Police, captured the suspects. Posing as employees for a consulting company out of Istanbul, the suspects provided information on Palestinians in Türkiye to Mossad in exchange for money.

Last month, Ronen Bar, head of the Israeli domestic intelligence agency Shin-Bet (Shabak), said in a recording broadcast on Israeli state television KAN that Israel is "determined to kill Hamas leaders all over the world, including Qatar, Türkiye, and Lebanon, even if it takes years."

