AFRICA
4 MIN READ
Sudan's RSF 'open to talks' on immediate ceasefire
By signing the so-called Addis Ababa Declaration, which is intended to serve as the basis for further negotiations and a political settlement, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has made its clearest commitment to ending the war so far.
Sudan's RSF 'open to talks' on immediate ceasefire
The commander of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Dagalo has said he is open to talks on unconditional ceasefire. / Photo: Reuters   / Others
January 2, 2024

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has said it was open to an immediate, unconditional ceasefire through talks with the Sudanese army as it signed a declaration with the Taqadum civilian coalition and invited the army to do the same.

"If the army came with this same document I would sign it immediately," RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said on Tuesday about the declaration, which also included commitments to return millions of displaced people to their homes, create safe passages and include civilians in peace talks.

A nine-month war in Sudan, which now faces the world's largest displacement crisis, has devastated the country's infrastructure and prompted warnings of famine.

Attempts to end the conflict through negotiations, led by the United States and Saudi Arabia, have so far come to nothing and previous agreements to protect civilians have gone unheeded.

By signing the so-called Addis Ababa Declaration, which is intended to serve as the basis for further negotiations and a political settlement, the RSF has made its clearest commitment to ending the war so far.

But with the RSF, which is accused by the US of crimes against humanity, gaining an upper hand in recent weeks, it is unclear to what extent Dagalo will implement the declaration's commitments.

He apologised on Tuesday for violations and has said rogue actors will be dealt with.

War crimes allegations

Although the RSF has publicised the return of police and markets in some areas under its control, residents and human rights monitors say soldiers have occupied and looted homes and detained and sometimes killed civilians.

Meanwhile, artillery fire between the two sides in the capital Khartoum has intensified in recent days.

The army, which has launched extensive air strikes, has also been accused of war crimes by Washington, which it denies.

It was not immediately clear whether the army, much of which is hostile to Sudan's pro-democracy movement and accuses it of being allied with the RSF, would welcome the declaration.

Dagalo, who is known as Hemedti, denied any such alliance.

"We invited the leadership of the armed forces. We expect, we hope they will respond to our invitation positively," Taqadum coalition leader and former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said.

Hamdok was ousted by the RSF and the Sudanese army in a joint coup in October 2021.

While Hemedti and army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan have accepted an invitation by regional body IGAD to a meeting, this has yet to materialise, with Hemedti citing issues on his side.

The war was sparked by a dispute between the two forces, which took power in 2019 after ousting Omar al Bashir, over their integration, which the new declaration calls for.

"There is no way Sudan, I think, stays as a peaceful country if we have this multiplicity of armies. So the aim is to have one army," Hamdok told Reuters news agency.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us