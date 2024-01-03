By Staff reporter

The sight of troops marching through villages to drumbeats returned to north-western South Africa in an annual cultural event that traces its origin to the end of World War I.

Each year on December 26, groups in military regalia participate in the Diturupa cultural festival in Makapanstad - a tradition that has stood the test of time in over a hundred years.

Diturupa, a translation of putting on a troop uniform, in the local Setswana language and the festival commemorates the role of African soldiers in various wars.

It was initiated by soldiers who returned home from World War I and showcased their experiences in the war by teaching locals on marching in military formations, the dress codes and drills.

The veterans fused the drills learned during the war - notably from Scottish soldiers - with the local culture.

The military parades have traditionally been performed before local traditional leaders and local residents. Diturupa festival has since evolved to become a broader celebration of culture and heritage.

Participants dress in military regalia and merge this with vibrant African designs to create a colourful spectacle. They are encouraged to be creative in their singing and dancing.

Performances are scored based on costumes, dance moves, the singing and marching formations, with eventual winners awarded trophies.

Youngsters are encouraged to participate in the festival that has been credited with enhancing tourism in the region.

