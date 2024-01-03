Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered condolences to Iran over the deadly explosions near the tomb of slain Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

"We are deeply saddened by the heinous terrorist attacks carried out in the Kerman province of Iran. I wish God's mercy to those who lost their lives in the attacks and a speedy recovery to those who were injured," Erdogan said on X on Wednesday.

He expressed condolences to the "friendly and brotherly" people of Iran.

Following deadly attack in Kerman, Iran, Turkish Foreign Ministry also expressed the condolence to the people losing their loved ones.

"We vehemently denounce this cowardly act of terror and extend our deepest condolences to the people and government of Iran," said Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones, and we wish a swift recovery to those injured in the attack," said an official statement.

The incident unfolded with an explosion in Kerman, causing widespread damage and casualties. Authorities are actively engaged in responding to the aftermath and conducting investigations into the nature of the attack.

Two explosions

At least 103 people were killed in Iran as two bombs in quick succession struck a crowd commemorating slain general Qasem Soleimani on the anniversary of his killing.

Wednesday's blasts, which state television called a "terrorist attack", came with tensions running high in the Middle East a day after Hamas senior Saleh al Aruri was killed in a drone attack on a Beirut southern suburb which Lebanese officials blamed on Israel.

The blasts struck near the Saheb al Zaman Mosque in Kerman, Soleimani's southern hometown where he is buried, as supporters gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of his killing in a US drone strike just outside Baghdad airport.

The tomb of Qasem Soleimani

The explosions took place on a route leading to the cemetery in the southeastern city of Kerman where Soleimani, the former head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, was laid to rest, according to state media.

Soleimani was killed on January 3, 2020 in a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport in Iraq.

Iran's emergency services put all hospitals and healthcare centers on alert to attend to the injured.

Officials in Tehran have not commented on the incident yet.​​​​​​​

According to Anadolu Agency sources, the venue of the ceremony in Kerman has been vacated by security forces and people have been asked to return home.