Ghana had over 650,000 fake fire distress calls in 2023
Ghana had more than 650,000 fake fire incident calls in 2023, the country's firefighting service has said.
Ghana had a total of 5,256 genuine fire incidents in 2023, according to authorities. / Photo: Reuters
January 3, 2024

Ghanaians made a total of 656,591 fake fire incident calls in 2023, the Ghana National Fire Service has said.

Julius Kuunuor, the chief fire officer, said the firefighters wasted fuel as a result of the prank calls recorded between January and November.

Kuunuor, who spoke in the capital Accra during the fire service's 60th anniversary celebrations on Tuesday, added that the fake distress calls put the firefighters' lives at risk.

He added that in 2024, the fire service "will not entertain such deviant behaviours."

Timely intervention

Kuunuor revealed that Ghana recorded a total of 5,256 fire incidents between January and November 2023.

"Through timely intervention of the service, property worth millions of Ghanaian cedis was salvaged," he said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
