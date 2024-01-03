SPORTS
Ndidi out of Nigeria side for 2023 AFCON
Nigeria's Wilfred Ndidi has been ruled out of 2023 AFCON due to injury.
Wilfred Ndidi was injured during his club Leicester City's 2-0 win at Cardiff City on December 29, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
January 3, 2024

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has withdrawn from Nigeria's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations through injury and been replaced by Belgian-based Alhassan Yusuf, the country's football federation said on Wednesday.

Ndidi, 27, was injured during his club Leicester City's 2-0 win at Cardiff City on December 29, although details of the injury were not made clear by either his club or Nigeria.

Leicester team mate Kelechi Iheanacho is also struggling with injury but was still being assessed at Nigeria’s training camp in Abu Dhabi, the federation added in a statement.

Iheanacho, also 27, had missed the last two matches for his club, who are runaway leaders in the Championship in England.

Group A opener on January 14

The 23-year-old Yusuf is uncapped but helped Royal Antwerp to the Belgian league title last season and competed in all their Champions League group matches between September and December.

Nigeria open their Cup of Nations campaign on January 14 with a Group A game against Equatorial Guinea. They also meet hosts Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau in their group matches.

SOURCE:Reuters
