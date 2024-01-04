The African Union has urged Ethiopia and Somalia to hold negotiations "without delay" following a diplomatic fallout over a sea access deal between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland.

The memorandum of understanding signed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland leader Muse Bihi Abdi on Monday gives Ethiopia access to the Red Sea port of Berbera and a leased military base in return for recognition as an independent state.

Somalia, which views Somaliland as part of its territory, denounced the deal as a violation of its sovereignty. It vowed to defend its territory "by any legal means possible".

A statement from the AU chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said "he stresses the imperative to respect unity, territorial integrity and full sovereignty of all African Union member states."

'Negotiation process'

It added: "He urges the two brother countries to engage without delay in a negotiation process to settle their differences in the most constructive, peaceful and collaborative manner to consolidate and deepen their cooperation to serve peace and security in the region."

Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s after the Eritrean War of Independence, which lasted from 1961 to 1991.

In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations. The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports.

​​​​​​​Ethiopia has since been landlocked, affecting its ability to conduct efficient maritime trade.

Drew criticism

It's port deal with Somaliland drew criticism from Egypt, US, the European Union and the Arab League, which all called for respect of territorial integrity.

But Addis Ababasaid the deal will not have any effect on any country.

“There is no broken trust nor is there any laws that have been transgressed,” according to a statement by the government’s Communication Service.

It said the deal gives Ethiopia t he opportunity to obtain a permanent and reliable naval base and commercial maritime service in the Gulf of Aden through a lease arrangement.

It also allows Somaliland to derive an equivalent share of the lease from Ethiopian Airlines.

Experts have warned that the deal could have serious implications for the entire Horn of Africa region that has been marred by wars in recent years.

