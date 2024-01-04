The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has refuted online rumours that the former South African president had passed away, describing the reports as ‘’deliberately misleading and harmful.’’

False rumours of Mbeki’s passing swarmed social media on Wednesday, prompting calls for clarity from concerned citizens.

‘’The Thabo Mbeki Foundation wishes to unequivocally refute as false and malicious a 2016 news insert… circulating on social media claiming that the patron of the TMF and former Head of State of South Africa, President Thabo Mbeki, has passed away,’’ a statement from the foundation read.

''We want to assure the public that President Mbeki is in good health,’’ the statement added.

Misinformation

The foundation urged ‘’caution and responsible engagement with online information, particularly during a time when misinformation can easily spread rapidly.’’

Mbeki served as president of South Africa from 1999 to September 2008.

In 2021, a similar death hoax shared on social media declared the former leader had died of COVID-19 before being debunked by the foundation.

