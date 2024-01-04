BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
TotalEnergies to assess land purchases for East Africa oil pipeline
Campaigners have been urging TotalEnergies and its partners to cancel the project citing irreversible ecological impact.
TotalEnergies to assess land purchases for East Africa oil pipeline
Climate change activists have held protests against TotalEnergies and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project / Photo: Reuters
January 4, 2024

French energy giant TotalEnergies on Thursday said it had launched a land acquisition assessment for controversial projects in Uganda and Tanzania slammed by environmentalists.

"This mission will evaluate the land acquisition procedures implemented, the conditions for consultation, compensation and relocation of the populations concerned, and the grievance handling mechanism," it said in a statement, adding that it would submit its report by April.

The company aims to build a heated pipeline from oil fields in Uganda to a port in Tanzania

Campaigners have been urging TotalEnergies and its partners — China National Offshore Oil Corporation and the governments of Uganda and Tanzania — to cancel the project citing irreversible ecological impact.

The company faces a separate lawsuit for failing to protect people and the environment from its$3.5 billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

EACOP is a 1,500 kilometre (930 mile) pipeline that would deliver crude oil to the Tanzanian coast through several protected nature reserves.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us