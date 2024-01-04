WORLD
Türkiye raises concern over the deal between Ethiopia and Somaliland
Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses the commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia, after the signing of a controversial deal between Ethiopia and Somaliland, allowing Ethiopia to use Somaliland's Red Sea port.
"This situation underscores the necessity, as in the past, for the resolution of disputes between Somalia and Somaliland through direct negotiations and encourages a peaceful settlement among Somalis," the Foreign Ministry said.
January 4, 2024

"The recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Partnership and Cooperation in Addis Ababa on January 1, 2024, between Republic of Ethiopia and Somaliland, without the knowledge and consent of the Somali Government, raises concerns," Turkish Foreign Ministry has said in a statement.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi on Monday.

Following the initial agreement, Türkiye expressed its commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia in a statement on Thursday, reiterating the importance of abiding by international law in this matter.

Landlocked Ethiopia has signed an initial agreement with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland to use its Red Sea port of Berbera.

As part of the deal, Somaliland plans to lease a 20-km (12.4-mile) stretch of land along its coastline to Ethiopia to establish a marine force base, Abdi said at the signing.

"This situation underscores the necessity, as in the past, for the resolution of disputes between Somalia and Somaliland through direct negotiations and encourages a peaceful settlement among Somalis," the Foreign Ministry said.

"We renew our support for initiatives aimed at facilitating such dialogues," it added.

Somaliland seceded from Somalia more than 30 years ago but is not recognised by the African Union or the United Nations as an independent state. Somalia still considers Somaliland part of its territory and reactions by officials from there were swift.

