Sudan has recalled its ambassador from Nairobi in protest at Kenyan President William Ruto's hosting of talks with paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, its acting foreign minister has said.

Dagalo, whose forces have been at war with the regular army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan since April, has been touring African capitals on his first visit abroad of the conflict.

He already visited Uganda, Ethiopia and Djibouti as well as Kenya, and is currently in South Africa, to the anger of Burhan.

In a statement carried by the official SUNA news agency on Thursday, Sudan's acting foreign minister Ali al-Sadiq said the ambassador had been recalled "for consultations in protest of the official reception organised by the Kenyan government..."

Deadly war

He said those consultations would "cover all possibilities for the outcome of Sudan's relations with Kenya."

Ties between Burhan and the Kenyan government have been strained for months, as Nairobi has sought to keep lines of communication open with Dagalo so it can mediate in the conflict.

The Sudanese war has killed more than 12,190 people, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, and forced more than seven million to flee their homes, according to UN figures.

Mediation efforts are largely at a standstill.

