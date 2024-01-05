Nigerian record breakers

The story of two Nigerian brothers, Confidence Kipo and Victor Kipo, is extraordinary with both claiming 10 world records.13-year-old Victor has entered the Guinness World Records eight times while his younger brother Confidence has two records both for their exceptional football skills.Victor’s awards include for most consecutive passes of a football using the sole by a pair, the most consecutive passes of a football between the head and the soles, and most football passes in one minute.The brothers from the southern Nigerian state of Akwa Ibom now have the highest number of Guinness World Record titles in a family in the country.